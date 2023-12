Saros will patrol the blue paint at home against Vancouver on Tuesday, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Saros has posted wins in 10 of his last 11 outings to go with a 2.12 GAA and .933 save percentage. Despite his strong run of play, the netminder has managed just one shutout this year dating back to Oct. 12 versus the Kraken. A matchup with the NHL's best offense (3.75 goals per game) probably doesn't bode well for Saros earning a shutout versus the Canucks.