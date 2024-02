Saros will patrol the home crease Tuesday against New Jersey, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off a 27-save effort in a 5-4 overtime win over Arizona on Saturday. Through 41 games this campaign, he has supplied a 20-19-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.97 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Devils rank 10th in the league this season with 3.37 goals per contest.