Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine versus St. Louis
Saros will defend the cage on the road against the Blues on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Saros -- who was shelled in his previous outing to the tune of five goals on 37 shots -- will make his 11th appearance between the pipes Friday. In his previous 10 outings, the Preds' No. 2 is 7-3-0 with a shutout and a 2.94 GAA. The Finnish netminder should get plenty of opportunities in the crease throughout the season in order to spell starter Pekka Rinne on a regular basis.
