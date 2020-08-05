Saros will defend the cage for Wednesday's Game 3 matchup with Arizona, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Both Saros and opposition netminder Darcy Kuemper will be in the crease for the second game of this back-to-back, having played just the day before. It was Saros who came out on top in Game 2 by stopping 24 of 26 shots for a .923 save percentage. In 20 games in which the Finn has given up three or more goals, he is 4-10-3 and will likely need to keep the goals allowed under three if he is going to come out with a win.