Saros will patrol the road crease in Wednesday's contest against the Blue Jackets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros continues to be the workhorse netminder for his team, as he'll draw his 12th consecutive start Wednesday. The Finn has had a strong season to this point, going 20-10-1 along with a 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage. Saros will draw a solid matchup, as the Columbus offense has averaged just 1.60 goals per contest in their last five games.