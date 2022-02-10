Saros will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Saros has won four of his last five games, allowing just nine goals on 180 shots in that span. The 26-year-old also represented the Central Division at the All-Star Game, and he'll look to keep up his good work in the second half of the season. The Stars are a strong home team and could present a challenge to Saros in this contest.