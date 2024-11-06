Saros will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Saros has lost three of his last four games (1-2-1), but the Predators have scored just eight goals in that span. Saros has 12 goals allowed in that span as well, but the lack of consistent scoring support has been a big problem amid his early struggles. The Capitals present a challenge -- they're averaging 4.18 goals per game, ranking third in the league.