Saros will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road matchup with Vegas, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros will be playing in his fourth of the Preds' previous six outings, having posted a 1-1-0 record and 2.45 GAA in his last three appearances. The netminder should continue to see plenty of action in the crease heading down the stretch in order to keep starter Pekka Rinne ready for the playoffs.