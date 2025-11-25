Saros allowed five goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Justus Annunen in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

The game started badly for Saros, as A.J. Greer scored just 11 seconds in as part of the Panthers' four-goal first period. Gustav Forsling's tally early in the second chased Saros, who has now allowed at least five goals in three of his eight outings in November, going 2-5-1 for the month. He's at a 6-9-3 record, 3.08 GAA and .889 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. The Predators' next game is Wednesday in Detroit.