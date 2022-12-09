Saros made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

The game was tighter than the score indicates. The score was knotted 2-2 heading into the third period, but Brayden Point pushed the Bolts ahead at 2:14 and never looked back. Saros had a three-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Since November 1, Saros has a 7-3-1 record, but has allowed three or more goals in eight of those 11 starts. He's basically been a league-average goalie this season and that's tough given preseason predictions he would compete for the Vezina.