Saros allowed five goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago.

That was a brutal loss for Saros and the Predators, who held a seemingly commanding 4-1 lead midway through the third period. The Blackhawks struck three times in a span of 2:51 to send the game into overtime, and Brandon Hagel roofed a shot past Saros in the extra session to complete the rally. It was the third defeat in the last four starts for Saros, who dropped to 16-9-1 on the year with a still-terrific 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage. He'll draw a third straight matchup with Chicago on Friday.