Saros stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

He let in an early goal to Adam Larsson, but the Predators had the next four tallies. Saros then gave up a pair of goals in the third period, taking a little of the shine off what was otherwise a good start for the 29-year-old netminder. He's now 15-25-6 with a 2.96 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 47 starts this season. The Predators have another favorable matchup Saturday versus the Blackhawks, followed by next week's three-game trip in California, so Saros could have a chance at returning decent fantasy value in the near term.