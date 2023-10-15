Saros stopped 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

None of the pucks that beat Saros came in even-strength situations, as James van Riemsdyk potted two power-play tallies for Boston and David Pastrnak scored on a penalty shot. The 28-year-old netminder is 1-2-0 to begin the season, but his .920 save percentage is hardly cause for concern. Saros figures to continue seeing a heavy workload early in the season -- the Predators don't play games on consecutive days until early December -- so he'll likely be between the pipes again Tuesday on home ice against the Oilers.