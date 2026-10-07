Saros made 32 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

The Preds staked him a 3-0 lead and then the team allowed the Leafs to claw its way back for the home win. The 31-year-old Saros is hoping to rebound after two difficult seasons where he went 48-53-14 and delivered below league-average GAA and save percentages. The Preds are in a retool right now, and oddmakers have the team finishing outside the playoffs. Saros has enough talent to change that by himself, but the demons of his last two seasons will need to be exorcised first.