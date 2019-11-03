Saros made 28 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Nashville backup played well in the afternoon tilt, but Saros simply didn't get enough support from his teammates at either end of the ice. The 24-year-old is trying to turn things around after a rough start to the season but is still stuck with a 1-4-0 record, 3.62 GAA and .884 save percentage.