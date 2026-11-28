Saros turned aside 30 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Friday's 6-5 loss to Utah.

The Mammoth held a 3-2 lead heading into the third period, but Saros and the Preds looked like they might steal a win with a late surge, only for Anders Lee to get sprung for a breakaway with about four minutes left in regulation and go five-hole on the veteran goalie to tie it up. Saros then allowed the only successful attempt in the shootout, when Vincent Trocheck picked the top corner on him. The five goals allowed tied his season high, but Saros still has just one regulation loss in November, going 6-1-1 in eight starts with a stellar .929 save percentage.