Predators' Juuse Saros: Turns aside 27 shots in Tuesday's OT loss
Saros stopped 27 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
He had no chance on the game winner thanks to Viktor Arvidsson's brutal giveaway in the slot, and Saros actually came away with the third star on the night despite taking the loss. The 22-year-old still has three shutouts in his last seven games and hasn't lost in regulation since late October, and he should continue to take about one start a week away from Pekka Rinne as long as he remains productive.
