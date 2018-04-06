Saros stopped 30 of 33 shots faced during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.

Saros has been called upon more in the last couple of outings as the league-leading Predators look to give Pekka Rinne a little rest before the playoffs. The 22-year-old Finn's 2.41 GAA doesn't exactly stand out, but his .926 save percentage gives him the inside track to become Rinne's heir apparent as the latter's career starts to wind down. The 22-year-old has some serious fantasy upside in dynasty formats and could be in store for a larger workload in 2018-19 so keep an eye on him as your fantasy drafts unfold.