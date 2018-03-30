Predators' Juuse Saros: Turns away 39 to top Sharks
Saros saved 39 of 42 shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
This was the fourth start in March for Saros, as the busy schedule has forced the backup into duty more frequently. He was fantastic for stretches in this one, too. Nashville has five games remaining, including a back-to-back set this weekend, so there's potential for Saros to hold down the fort again befor the season is over. While Thursday's strong showing, the 22-year-old Finn sports a 9-5-7 record, .925 save percentage and 2.46 GAA for the campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...