Saros saved 39 of 42 shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

This was the fourth start in March for Saros, as the busy schedule has forced the backup into duty more frequently. He was fantastic for stretches in this one, too. Nashville has five games remaining, including a back-to-back set this weekend, so there's potential for Saros to hold down the fort again befor the season is over. While Thursday's strong showing, the 22-year-old Finn sports a 9-5-7 record, .925 save percentage and 2.46 GAA for the campaign.