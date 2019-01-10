Predators' Juuse Saros: Unavailable against Columbus
Saros won't dress for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets due to an illness.
Saros was expected to start Thursday's contest after Pekka Rinne picked up a 4-3 overtime victory of the Blackhawks on Wednesday, but an illness will prevent him from making his 18th appearance of the campaign. The Finnish backstop will hope to recover in time for Sunday's matchup with the Hurricanes.
