Predators' Juuse Saros: Will face Vegas on Tuesday
Saros will start Tuesday at home against the Golden Knights, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Saros will make his eighth start of the season Tuesday against a Vegas team that ranks 28th in goals scored, with 26 in 11 games. Meanwhile, Saros has been much better starting on the road this season, going 4-0 away from home versus 1-2 in friendly confines.
