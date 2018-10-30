Saros will start Tuesday at home against the Golden Knights, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Saros will make his eighth start of the season Tuesday against a Vegas team that ranks 28th in goals scored, with 26 in 11 games. Meanwhile, Saros has been much better starting on the road this season, going 4-0 away from home versus 1-2 in friendly confines.

