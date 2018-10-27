Saros led his team out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. As a result, the young netminder will face the Oilers in a home start.

Saros has won five of his first six starts this season, while adding a 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage in that span. The 23-year-old backstop has been busier than normal due to Nashville's top goalie, Pekka Rinne, being on injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue. Saros will field shots from an Oilers team that ranks T-22nd in the league in scoring at 2.75 goals per game, despite the presence of elite centerman Connor McDavid.