Saros is expected to guard the road net against LA on Thursday.

Saros has a 17-16-1 record, 3.02 GAA and .900 save percentage in 34 outings in 2023-24. He stopped 25 of 28 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Monday. The Kings have lost nine of their last 10 games, so this should be a somewhat better matchup for Saros.