Saros will start Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

With Pekka Rinne (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Saros will get his second straight start. Saros is coming off a spectacular 31-save shutout against the Oilers, but he'll have tougher competition against the Sharks, who have scored nine goals in the last two games and converted on three of their last nine power-play opportunities.