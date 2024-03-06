Saros allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Predators played with the lead for most of the game but the scrappy Canadiens kept answering back and filling the net on Saros. The four goals allowed all happened after the 16:39 mark of the second period, including the game-winner in overtime just 17 seconds in. Prior to this game, Nashville was on an eight-game winning streak which included Saros' own winning streak of six games. The Predators' playoff push will impact Saros' win-loss record as they will be playing him a significant amount for the remainder of the season.