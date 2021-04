Saros gave up three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Saros finally hit a snag after a hot run, but it was bound to happen some time. The 25-year-old didn't get much help Thursday, either. Saros dropped to 10-7-0 with a 2.39 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 20 appearances. A starting goalie for Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks has yet to be announced, but Saros has had the edge over Pekka Rinne in playing time lately.