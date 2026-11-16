Saros allowed four goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Saros had allowed just four goals over his last four games combined, accounting for more than half of the Predators' seven-game winning streak. That hot run came to a halt Sunday as the Sharks' top line proved too hot to handle for Saros. The 31-year-old netminder is now 7-4-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 15 starts. Sunday's hiccup aside, Saros has been much better this year than in recent seasons. The Predators also don't have to push him as much with Justus Annunen playing well. The Predators close out their road trip in Minnesota on Tuesday, which will be a tough matchup to try for a bounce-back effort in if Saros gets the nod.