Saros stopped 33 of 34 shots in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Wild.

Saros was stellar again Thursday, holding Minnesota to a lone first-period tally en route to his fifth consecutive win. The 28-year-old netminder has conceded just seven goals on 149 shots during his winning streak, good for a stellar .953 save percentage. Saros is now 25-21-2 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.86 GAA. The Preds are back in action Saturday in a home matchup with the Avalanche.