Saros stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

It was another strong performance from Saros, who picked up a fifth-straight win despite being outshot 39-to-22. The 28-year-old netminder has won nine of his last 10 outings, sporting a .932 save percentage in that span. Saros improved to 13-10-0 on the season with a .910 save percentage and 2.79 GAA. The Preds are back in action Friday on the road against the Hurricanes.