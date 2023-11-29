Saros stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Pittsburgh tied the game on a Bryan Rust goal late in the third period before Filip Forsberg would answer with a goal early in overtime, giving Saros a fourth consecutive victory. The 28-year-old netminder hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game during his current streak after dropping his previous five starts while posting an .859 save percentage. Overall, Saros is now 8-9-0 with a .900 save percentage and 2.99 GAA on the campaign.