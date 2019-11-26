Predators' Juuse Saros: Wins second straight start
Saros stopped 23 pucks in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Blues.
With No. 1 netminder Pekka Rinne struggling, Saros has drawn the starting assignment in each of Nashville's last two games and has won both of them. This one nearly slipped away as the Predators blew a 2-0 lead but pulled it out in extra time. Saros has stopped 47 of 51 shots (.922) during his modest two-game winning streak, stopping the bleeding at least temporarily for Nashville. A date with Vegas on Wednesday is up next and it will be interesting to see which goaltender the Predators turn to.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start Monday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Bests Blues on Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Comes off bench for mop-up duty•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Dropped by Jets•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Looking to end team's skid•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.