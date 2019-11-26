Saros stopped 23 pucks in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Blues.

With No. 1 netminder Pekka Rinne struggling, Saros has drawn the starting assignment in each of Nashville's last two games and has won both of them. This one nearly slipped away as the Predators blew a 2-0 lead but pulled it out in extra time. Saros has stopped 47 of 51 shots (.922) during his modest two-game winning streak, stopping the bleeding at least temporarily for Nashville. A date with Vegas on Wednesday is up next and it will be interesting to see which goaltender the Predators turn to.