Saros stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Alex Barre-Boulet's first-period goal was the lone mark on Saros' record Thursday, as the 28-year-old netminder picked up his sixth win in his last seven starts -- he's posted a .922 save percentage in that span. Overall, Saros improved to 11-10-0 with a .904 save percentage and 2.93 GAA on the season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Saturday when the Preds visit the Maple Leafs.