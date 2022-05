Saros (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Predators are already down 2-0 to Colorado in the series, so Saros may not have enough time to heal up and return to action before Nashville is eliminated. With Saros on the shelf and David Rittich struggling, Connor Ingram will get the start in goal Saturday against the Avalanche.