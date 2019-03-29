Saros (illness) will not take the ice for Friday's game against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

With Saros out, Pekka Rinne will presumably fill the crease, while recall Troy Grosenick will serve as the backup. Coming off a 29-save shutout against the Wild on Monday, Saros will aim to return as soon as Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.