Saros made 22 saves, but the Predators fell to the Flyers 3-1 Saturday.

Saros endured an eventful start Saturday. The 27-year-old netminder allowed a goal to Kevin Hayes on the first shot he faced and then robbed Joel Farabee with an acrobatic save on his second shot. Already trailing 1-0, Saros reached behind and swept aside Farabee's shot while the puck was still on the red line. Saros earned a season-opening win Oct. 7, but is 0-3-1 over his past four starts.