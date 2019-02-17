Predators' Juuse Saros: Yields five goals on 50 shots
Saros allowed five goals on 50 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The Golden Knights absolutely bombarded Saros with shots. Still, it's disappoint that after a nice three-game winning streak at the beginning of the month, Saros has yielded five goals in each of the last two contests. He owns a 14-7-2 record, but the pair of poor performances has dropped his save percentage to .912. Saros also possesses a 2.70 GAA.
