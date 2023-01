Saros stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Saros took his second straight loss, and unlike his defeat in Toronto on Wednesday, he got what he earned here. The Predators' defense didn't do him many favors though, as the Sabres were able to generate dangerous rushes throughout the game. Saros dropped to 15-12-5 with a 2.73 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 32 starts. The Predators host the Flames on Monday.