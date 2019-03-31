Saros allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The 23-year-old came into the night having won three of the last four and posted a shutout in his last start. But Saros had been sidelined since then because of an illness, and he wasn't particularly sharp coming back, but keep in mind he was also facing a team battling for their playoff lives while the Predators have already clinched a spot. Saros is 17-8-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 31 games this season.