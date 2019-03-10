Predators' Juuse Saros: Yields four goals Saturday
Saros let in four goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Saros is now 1-3-1 in his last five appearances, with 17 goals against in that span. For the season, he's at 15-9-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Saros remains behind Pekka Rinne on the depth chart, and it's likely the latter who will start Tuesday's road game in Anaheim.
