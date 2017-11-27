Saros allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Hurricanes on Sunday.

The Predators backup netminder has made five starts this season and in every single one, he's allowed at least three goals. He faced a lot of shots Sunday, so Saros actually helped his save percentage, but he still couldn't notch the victory. He is 1-3-1 but with .872 save percentage and 3.70 GAA, Saros isn't really a streaming option.