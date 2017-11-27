Predators' Juuse Saros: Yields three goals in loss
Saros allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Hurricanes on Sunday.
The Predators backup netminder has made five starts this season and in every single one, he's allowed at least three goals. He faced a lot of shots Sunday, so Saros actually helped his save percentage, but he still couldn't notch the victory. He is 1-3-1 but with .872 save percentage and 3.70 GAA, Saros isn't really a streaming option.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Getting Sunday start•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Returns to Music City•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Headed back to Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Earns win over Kings•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting against Los Angeles•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Lackluster in deflating loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...