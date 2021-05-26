Saros gave up three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Saros gave up a pair of goals to Martin Necas in regulation and the decisive tally to Jordan Staal in overtime. The 26-year-old Saros can't be all to blame -- two of the tallies came when the Predators failed to clear the puck, while Necas' second goal saw him cut through the defense and tuck in a wraparound. Saros has given up 16 goals in five contests, although two of them went into multiple overtimes. He'll look to stay undefeated at home in the postseason when the series shifts back to Nashville on Thursday for Game 6.