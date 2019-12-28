Saros allowed two goals on 19 shots in a little more than two periods of relief during a 5-2 loss to the Penguins on Friday.

Things were getting out of hand for the Predators against the Penguins late in the first period, so Saros entered the game to provide a spark. That didn't work, though, as Saros yielded the next two goals to give Pittsburgh a four-goal lead. Pekka Rinne has given Saros plenty of opportunity to earn playing time with his subpar play, but Saros isn't taking advantage. He is 5-7-3 with a 3.08 GAA and .894 save percentage in 19 games this season.