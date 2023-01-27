Parssinen picked up a pair of helpers in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Parssinen logged both assists in the first period, setting up a Cody Glass power-play goal before setting up Cole Smith's tally later in the frame. Parssinen has put together a solid rookie campaign with 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) through his first 34 games. The 21-year-old forward has added 61 hits while playing a middle-six role for the Predators this season.