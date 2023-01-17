Parssinen scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Parssinen took a hooking penalty in the first period, but he quickly made up for it by scoring 10 seconds after he exited the sin bin. That goal held up as the game-winner, and it stretched his point streak to seven contests (two goals, seven assists). The rookie forward has impressive so far with five tallies, 18 points, 38 shots on net, 56 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 29 contests. His penalty Monday was just his second of the season -- Parssinen's discipline won't help in most fantasy formats, but it will keep the 21-year-old in the good graces of head coach John Hynes.