Parssinen (upper body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Sharks after an awkward collision near the boards, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
The Predators didn't provide an update on Parssinen during the game, but it's worrying he didn't return after taking what appeared to be head or neck contact on the play. More information on his status should be available before Sunday's game in Arizona.
