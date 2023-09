Parssinen missed Friday's practice and Saturday's scrimmage because of a lower-body injury, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Parssinen is regarded as day-to-day. He had six goals and 25 points in 45 contests with the Predators in 2022-23. When Parssinen's healthy, he's likely to serve in a middle-six capacity and receive some power-play ice time.