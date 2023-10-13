Parssinen scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Parssinen collected a loose puck in his own zone and found the empty cage from long range for his second goal in as many games. The 22-year-old impressed as a rookie last year with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 45 contests, and he's off to a strong start in 2023-24. The Finn should continue to be a strong contributor on offense if he stays on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg.