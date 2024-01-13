Parssinen scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Parssinen scored for the first time since Dec. 15. In the 11 games he's played since, he has just two points and 13 shots on net while getting shuffled around the lineup, most recently down to the fourth line. The 22-year-old winger is off to a rough start in his second season with just 11 points, 51 shots on net and 42 hits through 40 appearances.