Parssinen contributed two assists in a 6-1 win against Anaheim on Friday.

One of Parssinen's two helpers was recorded during a Nashville power play. He has three goals and nine points in 20 contests, including four power-play points. He entered the contest averaging 15:50 of ice time this season, and 2:19 of that was logged with the man advantage. Despite that power-play role, Parssinen's struggled recently, recording just two assists in his previous 15 games.