Parssinen had a goal and an assist in Nashville's 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota on Thursday.

Parssinen found the back of the net in overtime, bringing him up to three game-winning goals this season. Through 44 appearances in 2022-23, he has six goals and 24 points. Parssinen, who was playing in his second straight contest since returning from an upper-body injury, had no points, one shot and a minus-one rating in 12:59 of ice time in Nashville's 3-2 shootout win over Calgary on Monday.